|
|
AUTY, Brian Douglas It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Brian Douglas Auty, Sunday, January 19, 2020, with his beloved wife Shirley by his side, holding his hand as he passed. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Jean, his sister-in-law Fay and his father-in-law Gerhard. Cherished father to Katherine and Christopher, brother to Cheri White, uncle to Kyle (Cindy and Georgia) and Kelly (Colin). Brian loved gourmet cooking, wine and music. He was a kind, generous soul who was always older than his years. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff and residents at Amica Erin Mills and Silverthorn Care Community, who took Brian under their wings and cared for and included him in the community. Special thanks to the sister Drs. Buckstein and Zaretsky, and especially Dr. Danielle Blunt, who was always happy to answer questions. Memorial donations to Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre or would be gratefully appreciated. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, followed by a service at 1 p.m. After the service, the family would like to invite you for refreshments in the lounge.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020