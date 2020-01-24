Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian AUTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Douglas AUTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Douglas AUTY Obituary
AUTY, Brian Douglas It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Brian Douglas Auty, Sunday, January 19, 2020, with his beloved wife Shirley by his side, holding his hand as he passed. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Jean, his sister-in-law Fay and his father-in-law Gerhard. Cherished father to Katherine and Christopher, brother to Cheri White, uncle to Kyle (Cindy and Georgia) and Kelly (Colin). Brian loved gourmet cooking, wine and music. He was a kind, generous soul who was always older than his years. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff and residents at Amica Erin Mills and Silverthorn Care Community, who took Brian under their wings and cared for and included him in the community. Special thanks to the sister Drs. Buckstein and Zaretsky, and especially Dr. Danielle Blunt, who was always happy to answer questions. Memorial donations to Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre or would be gratefully appreciated. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, followed by a service at 1 p.m. After the service, the family would like to invite you for refreshments in the lounge.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -