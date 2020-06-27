BALL, BRIAN DOUGLAS At his residence, Brian passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 63rd year. Beloved husband of Jo-Anne (nee Daly). Devoted father of Jimmy (Chera), Jennifer Frigan (Karl) and Michael (Cristina Stanescu). Proud grandfather of Ashlynn, Beatrice and Jameson. Cherished son of Marie (nee Lynch) and the late John. Dear brother of Stephen and Susan Bremner (Donny). Survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Brian will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him, and his love will continue to be felt by us all. In keeping with Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of his life when public health restrictions allow. If desired, donations to your local Minor Hockey Association would be greatly appreciated by the family in Brian's memory. Expressions of condolence can be made at highlandpark funeralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.