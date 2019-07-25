DUNN, BRIAN DOUGLAS Passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Marg. Dear father of Beth (Rick) and Rob (Jacquie). Caring step-father to Kevin (Janette) and Keith (Mary). Loving Grandfather to Victoria (Jeff), Rachel (Greg), Maxwell, Breanna, Jaidyn, Dylan, Ethan, Abby and Brooke. Visitation will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, July 26th, 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Brian's Life will take place on Saturday, July 27th, at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Private Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons, Samaritan's Purse, or to the Charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019