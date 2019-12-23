Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. BRIAN EDGAR DENYAR. View Sign Obituary

DENYAR, DR. BRIAN EDGAR It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Brian Edgar Denyar on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved and cherished husband of Elizabeth (nee MacMillan) and devoted and loving father of Susan, Kathleen and James (Cyndy). Brother-in-law to Ian and Ann MacMillan and uncle to their children John, Andrew, Colin and Sarah. Cousin-in-law to Katherine and Andrew Graham and their daughter Katherine. Brian was predeceased by his parents Edgar and Margaret Denyar and younger brother Roy. Brian suffered a stroke on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Florida. He fought hard, but was unable to recover. As much as Brian loved his family, he was never far from his beloved dogs, leaving behind Kami and Brady. A huge thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Regional Medical Centre Bayonet Point in Florida, for taking exceptional care of Brian. Their professionalism was second to none. We are extremely grateful to all our family and friends who loved and supported us during this time. The biggest thank you is to Susie who, through all this, had a dual role as daughter and nurse. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre in Bracebridge or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be sent to P.O. Box 367, Port Carling, ON P0B 1J0.

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close