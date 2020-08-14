1/
FARRELL, BRIAN It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brian Farrell, age 78, on the August 11, 2020, in Toronto. Born in Toronto, Brian spent his life in the city, first growing up in the neighbourhood of Swansea, and later on, settling in the west end of Etobicoke to raise his family. He spent many summers up cottaging at Lake Simcoe throughout his early years, taking part in fishing, swimming and boating. An avid reader and teacher, Brian would be sure to keep family and friends updated with the latest news and interesting pieces of information. He enjoyed writing and his family and friends would always know to expect a piece of mail from him, especially his hand-picked Christmas cards. Brian was also a deeply spiritual man and had wonderful connections in his community at his local church. Brian was a beloved husband to Connie of 31 years, and loving father to his daughter Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his brother Neil and will be missed by his family, which include his sister-in-law Diane, sister Mary-Lynn (Marty), as well as his nephews, Kirk and Todd and their families; father-in-law Antonio Roias, sisters-in-law, Estrella (John) and Marta (Bill) and nephews and niece, Stephen, Katie, Nicholas and Matthew. Fondly remembered by his many friends and extended family in Canada, the United States and the Azores. The family will be receiving condolences at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Avenue, Toronto, ON, on Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., with a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
