OLIVER, Brian Gerard It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Brian on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 60. Predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Colburn Rosario. Much loved brother of Craig Rosario (Robert Peterson). Brian will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy. 10, N. of the QEW), on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, 122 Rathburn Rd., Etobicoke, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019