WRIGHT, BRIAN GREGORY Died at the age of 67, surrounded by loving family, on February 21, 2019, in Halifax, NS, after a brief battle with cancer. Born on March 21, 1951, in New Glasgow, NS, he was the son of Gordon Loring Wright and Marian Christine (Neville) Wright. After moving with his family to Pointe-Claire, QC, in 1960, Brian graduated from Lindsay Place High School in 1968 before earning his B.Sc. in Chemistry from McGill University in Montreal, QC, in 1971, his MBA from McGill University in 1975 and his LLB from the University of Toronto Law School in 1978. He began his career in banking law at Aird & Berlis, in Toronto, ON and became a partner of the firm in 1983. After almost twenty years at Aird & Berlis, Brian moved his practice to Fasken Martineau DuMoulin. In 2012, he moved to Boutiliers Point, NS, where he continued to work remotely as Counsel for Fasken Martineau. In his spare time, Brian was an avid genealogist, who had traced his ancestry as far back as the eleventh century. He loved to travel and explore, especially his beloved Nova Scotia. He was a story-teller, a mensch, a mentor and a justice-seeker. He was fun and brilliant and kind and steady. Brian is survived by his wife Alyce ("Lisa") (Zinman) Wright; his children, Jonathan (Mimi Wright), Daniel ("Danny") (Jeff Campanelli) and Lauren (Cal MacLellan); his grandchildren, Sonya Wright and Desmond MacLellan; and his siblings, Brenda (Wright) Brubaker, Beverley (Wright) Grennan and Gordon Wright. He was a beloved father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. A memorial ceremony in celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, ON, on March 10th at 11:00 a.m. At Brian's request, guests are asked to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Dying With Dignity Canada ( www.dyingwithdignity.ca ) and to Rainbow Railroad www.rainbowrailroad.com ). Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

