BRIAN HENRY

HENRY, BRIAN (A big Pittsburgh Steelers Fan) Passed away suddenly at home, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 49. Loving husband to Zaida and father of Caroline Elizabeth and April Anne. Beloved son of Alex and the late Betty Henry. Dear brother to David. Thank you to Fan (his nice friend) and Tarzan (his boss) at McCarthy Uniforms who helped Brian at the start of his time at McCarthy. Also to Mr. Martin McCarthy whom Brian had some fun with over the Bruins and Maple Leaf hockey teams. Brian will be greatly missed by all his family here and in Scotland, his friends and work colleagues. "Fear no more the heat o' the sun, Nor the furious winter's rages; Thou thy worldly task hast done, Home art gone, And ta'en thy wages" Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.wardfuneralhome.com