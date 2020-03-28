|
GRAVENOR, BRIAN HOWARD October 25, 1937 – March 19, 2020 Brian passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 19th, after a short battle with cancer. He will be truly missed: by his daughter Leigh and family (Patrick, Emma, Harris, Miles), by his son Michael (Karina, Savanna), by his brother Michael and family (Daniel, Alexandra, Evan), and by his many friends and associates, in both Toronto, and his hometown of Winnipeg. Brian was a person for whom relationships were a top priority, and he was known for his loyalty, kindness and warm sense of humour. In following the many pursuits he loved, he forged strong, lifelong bonds with an amazing number of people. The family would like to thank the staff at the SouthLake Medical Centre in Newmarket, for the exceptional care shown to Brian in his final days. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020