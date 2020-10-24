1/
BRIAN HUGHES
HUGHES, BRIAN Born in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan Ireland on February 17, 1936 and passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Patsy). Loving father of Margaret (Robert), John (Julie) and Marion (Patrick). Proud grandfather of William (Gabriella), Ryan (Laura), Kathryn, Jennifer (Christopher), Marie (Sean), Andrew, Clare and great-grandfather of Zoe and Charlie. Will be greatly missed by his siblings and extended family in Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Brian was a longtime member of the Iron Workers Union Local 721 and The Royal Canadian Legion. Visitation will be held at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East (just west of Warden Ave.) on Sunday, October 25 from 2 - 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 2210 Lawrence Avenue East on Monday, October 26 at 12:30 p.m. Private Family Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For further details or to place online condolences please visit www.pauloconnor.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
