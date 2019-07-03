Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN J. CURRAN. View Sign Obituary

CURRAN, BRIAN J. February 9, 1932 - June 30, 2019 Born in London, England and known to many as Big Bri. A wonderful husband of 62 years to his adored Molly, who he so tenderly cared for in her final years. A provider, mentor and guardian for his children Jane Dineen (Scott), Celia Webster (Jim), Mike, Andy (Monica), Pete and John (Karen). Beloved Grandpa to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. We wish to remember his humour, his knowledge, his joy of the arts, food, and music ... British pub songs being his specialty. A great raconteur, he loved presiding over family dinners with red wine, great stories and the many friends who inevitably arrived. Some of his last words were, "Molly's here, comb my hair." Of course there was not much hair, but still a lot of Mojo. He is part of us forever - thank you Dad. A private family mass will be held. If desired, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated

CURRAN, BRIAN J. February 9, 1932 - June 30, 2019 Born in London, England and known to many as Big Bri. A wonderful husband of 62 years to his adored Molly, who he so tenderly cared for in her final years. A provider, mentor and guardian for his children Jane Dineen (Scott), Celia Webster (Jim), Mike, Andy (Monica), Pete and John (Karen). Beloved Grandpa to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. We wish to remember his humour, his knowledge, his joy of the arts, food, and music ... British pub songs being his specialty. A great raconteur, he loved presiding over family dinners with red wine, great stories and the many friends who inevitably arrived. Some of his last words were, "Molly's here, comb my hair." Of course there was not much hair, but still a lot of Mojo. He is part of us forever - thank you Dad. A private family mass will be held. If desired, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated www.dlhospice.org Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close