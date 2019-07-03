CURRAN, BRIAN J. February 9, 1932 - June 30, 2019 Born in London, England and known to many as Big Bri. A wonderful husband of 62 years to his adored Molly, who he so tenderly cared for in her final years. A provider, mentor and guardian for his children Jane Dineen (Scott), Celia Webster (Jim), Mike, Andy (Monica), Pete and John (Karen). Beloved Grandpa to 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. We wish to remember his humour, his knowledge, his joy of the arts, food, and music ... British pub songs being his specialty. A great raconteur, he loved presiding over family dinners with red wine, great stories and the many friends who inevitably arrived. Some of his last words were, "Molly's here, comb my hair." Of course there was not much hair, but still a lot of Mojo. He is part of us forever - thank you Dad. A private family mass will be held. If desired, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated www.dlhospice.org
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019