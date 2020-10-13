CARLISLE, BRIAN JAY It is with an unimaginable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brian, on October 8, 2020, at the age of 58. A man of few words but whose actions spoke volumes. He was a passionate and loving husband to Julie, an amazing and supportive father to Eric, a completely devoted son to Olive (John), and father-in-law Brian (Donna) and adored nephew to Ann (Ron). He was loved, appreciated and cherished by sister Karen (Peter) and Ron (predeceased) and was a treasured friend to brothers-in-law Steven (Andrea), Tom (Marilyn) and Paul (Jane). He loved his nieces and nephews as one would a daughter or son; Jessica (Dan,) Ryan, Liam, Connor, Jack, Ethan and Sophia. His large circle of cousins, aunts and uncles mourn the loss of their gentle giant and ardent cheerleader; his friends and neighbor feel the enormity of his passing. Brian had a long career in television media and is remembered with an abundance of kindness and respect by his colleagues. He took joy in the simplest of pleasures, golf, cycling and walking hand in hand; he never needed much, just the love and company of family; rest in peace my love. "and we're wrapped in light, in life, in love" Our sincere thanks to Halton Police and Paramedics and the emergency room staff at Milton General Hospital who worked so hard to save our beautiful man. With COVID restrictions in place, we will wait for the world to settle before coming together to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations to a children's charity or animal rescue would be most appreciated. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com