BENTLEY, BRIAN JOHN Passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Dorothy Ley Hospice in the presence of his loving wife Hazel. Brian was the retired Bursar of Royal St. George's College Toronto. He was a longtime member of The Model Railroad Club of Toronto and a volunteer for Toronto Fire Box 12. He sang for 40 years in the men and boys choir at St. James Anglican Cathedral and 5 years at Grace Church on-the-Hill. Survived by nieces Petra and Susan and sisters-in-law Renate and Bev and brother-in-law Wayne. Service to be held on Saturday, July 6th at 1 p.m. at the Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, 151 Glenlake Ave. (Keele and Glenlake), Toronto. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice, St. Martin-in-the-Fields or Toronto Wildlife Centre. https://cremationcare.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019