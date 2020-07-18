1/1
BRIAN JOHN GIROT
GIROT, BRIAN JOHN After a short but brave battle with cancer, Brian passed away on July 14, 2020. Left to mourn are his loving wife Joan, daughter Lisa, son Steven and daughter-in-law Shirly. Brian was famous for his quick wit and sense of humour and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Brain Tumour Foundation Of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
