McCAFFERTY, Brian John March 28, 1959 - June 10, 2019 Peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, June 10, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Brody) for 32 years and cherished father of Kylie (Mason McAlary). Predeceased by his parents C. Vincent and Jacqueline McCafferty and in-laws Patrick and Ruby Brody. Survived by his brother Daniel (Susan) and sisters Colleen Childerley (Glen), Shannon Donnelly (Shaun) and Kerry Shoalts (Todd). Admired and loved uncle of Ryan (Sara) and Kirsten McCafferty, Scott, Brendan and Mark Childerley, Kaleigh, Alisha and Liam Donnelly and Amanda, Hannah and Benjamin Shoalts. Also survived by sisters-in-law Carolyn Croft (Michael) and Connie Falan (Terry) and by his nephew Rob Croft (Caley) and niece Taylor Magaldi (Claudio). A visitation with the family will be held on Monday, June 17th from 5-9 p.m. at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line in Oakville (north of Dundas St.). Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 18th at 1 p.m. in Merciful Redeemer Parish (2775 Erin Centre Blvd. in Mississauga). In keeping with Brian's wishes, cremation and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019