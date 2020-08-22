1/1
BRIAN "BJ" JOHNSTON
1941 - 2020
JOHNSTON, BRIAN ("BJ") Passed away suddenly, on August 19, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born May 27, 1941 in Scarborough, Ontario. He met his beloved Moo and together they raised two children ultimately residing in Markham-Stouffville, Ontario. Brian was predeceased by his spouse Muriel ("Moo") and his parents, George and Ethel. Brian is survived by his siblings, Pat, Judi and Dave, his daughter Julie (Mike), and son Darren (Tirzah) and granddaughter Alex. Brian loved to work only retiring in the last couple of years. Throughout his prolific career he held several high profile positions in the Insurance Industry including President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty International Canada. Brian was larger than life, his love of family, golf, cars, and boats will be greatly missed by family, friends and work colleagues far and near. Cremation has occurred. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the DIXON-GARLAND Funeral Home in Markham, Ontario. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
