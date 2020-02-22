|
|
McKAY, BRIAN JOSEPH Actor / Director / Playwright / Mentor / Father / Friend Brian Joseph McKay passed away on February 6, 2020, just hours shy of his 70th birthday at Greenwood Court Long Term Care Facility, in Stratford, ON. Brian fought valiantly these past years against an aggressive neurological disorder known as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Brian never let his ailment define him. As always, he remained the passionate, "larger than life" personality that everyone blessed to know him adored. Brian enjoyed a hugely successful career which brought him to stages across North America (including Broadway), the United Kingdom and Japan. His soaring voice was a staple on CBC television over the decades; including a production of his own one-man show "Come By The Hills", which earned him one of his two ACTRA Awards nominations for Best Variety Performance in Television; he won for the CBC's production of "Clowns". He was also twice nominated for a Dora Mavor Moore Award for his work in the theatre. He performed with and directed some of the biggest "names" in Theatre and Television in North America and was privileged to consider these people friends. Apart from performing and directing, Brian was an avid teacher. A true veteran of Canadian theatre, one of his greatest passions was nurturing young talent in the business and helping the industry grow. Brian's desire to nourish was not restricted to the theatre. His was a personality that constantly recognized and thanked people for their efforts no matter their discipline or position. Without a doubt, Brian's most cherished "role" was as a father to his son, Kehgan. For Kehgan, he was everything; a father, friend, confidant and conspirator. Brian was the eldest son of James and Veronica (Ronnie) McKay – (née: Bannon). Brian is survived by his beloved son Kehgan McKay and his partner Ashley Munro; his ex-wife and devoted friend, Sheri McKay; his younger sister, Donna and her husband, Andy Roefs; younger brother, Stephen and his partner, Kelly Barrand-Hudson, and niece, Maddison; youngest sister, Heather and her partner JoJo Rusinek; and his daughter; Megan and her husband Matt Holmen, and their children Allie Seivert and her wife, Cassie, Will, Austin, and Luke Holeman, and Jack Thalhuber. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brian on Monday, March 23, 2020 - between 1 and 4 p.m., at the Main Lobby of the Stratford Festival Theatre, Stratford, ON. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated, preferably to the Performing Arts Lodge (Stratford).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020