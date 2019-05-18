McNALLY, BRIAN JOSEPH Adventurer and Diplomat Passed away peacefully, May 9, 2019, in his 92nd year, with his loving family at his side. Dear husband and best friend of Doris for 65 years. Devoted father of Sharon and Jocelyn. Proud grandfather of Kyle, Rosie and Louis. Loving uncle of nieces Sue and Margaret of Cleethorpes (England). Predeceased by his parents Herbert Cecil McNally and Elsie Grace (nee Saull) and sisters and brothers, Joan, Roy, Sheila and Ken. Brian was born with an unquenchable curiosity and sense of adventure. His 45-year career, first as an aeronautical engineer and later as a federal civil servant took him on adventures and to places that he'd dreamt of as a child. Even after he retired, his travel bug never abated. He took pleasure in bringing his whole family on trips across the globe and taking his beloved wife Doris on many a memorable vacation. Many thanks to the Michael Garron Palliative Care Team, the Temmy Latner Centre team of Doctors, Nurses and Personal Support Workers for their care and compassion. At Brian's request, a private funeral service has been held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Canadian Centre For Refugee And Immigrant Healthcare, 4158 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019