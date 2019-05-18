Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN JOSEPH McNALLY. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

McNALLY, BRIAN JOSEPH Adventurer and Diplomat Passed away peacefully, May 9, 2019, in his 92nd year, with his loving family at his side. Dear husband and best friend of Doris for 65 years. Devoted father of Sharon and Jocelyn. Proud grandfather of Kyle, Rosie and Louis. Loving uncle of nieces Sue and Margaret of Cleethorpes (England). Predeceased by his parents Herbert Cecil McNally and Elsie Grace (nee Saull) and sisters and brothers, Joan, Roy, Sheila and Ken. Brian was born with an unquenchable curiosity and sense of adventure. His 45-year career, first as an aeronautical engineer and later as a federal civil servant took him on adventures and to places that he'd dreamt of as a child. Even after he retired, his travel bug never abated. He took pleasure in bringing his whole family on trips across the globe and taking his beloved wife Doris on many a memorable vacation. Many thanks to the Michael Garron Palliative Care Team, the Temmy Latner Centre team of Doctors, Nurses and Personal Support Workers for their care and compassion. At Brian's request, a private funeral service has been held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Canadian Centre For Refugee And Immigrant Healthcare, 4158 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Online condolences may be left at



McNALLY, BRIAN JOSEPH Adventurer and Diplomat Passed away peacefully, May 9, 2019, in his 92nd year, with his loving family at his side. Dear husband and best friend of Doris for 65 years. Devoted father of Sharon and Jocelyn. Proud grandfather of Kyle, Rosie and Louis. Loving uncle of nieces Sue and Margaret of Cleethorpes (England). Predeceased by his parents Herbert Cecil McNally and Elsie Grace (nee Saull) and sisters and brothers, Joan, Roy, Sheila and Ken. Brian was born with an unquenchable curiosity and sense of adventure. His 45-year career, first as an aeronautical engineer and later as a federal civil servant took him on adventures and to places that he'd dreamt of as a child. Even after he retired, his travel bug never abated. He took pleasure in bringing his whole family on trips across the globe and taking his beloved wife Doris on many a memorable vacation. Many thanks to the Michael Garron Palliative Care Team, the Temmy Latner Centre team of Doctors, Nurses and Personal Support Workers for their care and compassion. At Brian's request, a private funeral service has been held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Canadian Centre For Refugee And Immigrant Healthcare, 4158 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, ON M1S 1T3. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close