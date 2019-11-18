BRIAN KOFFLER

Obituary

KOFFLER, BRIAN It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on November 6, 2019, at age 79. Loving brother of Barbara and uncle of David and Michael, Brian is remembered for his quick smile, generous spirit, kind heart and love of people, music and chocolate. Grateful thanks to Richard for his care for 3½ years and all the kind staff at Vermont Square. Donations: Schizophrenia Society, 416-449-6830. For further info, please call Hebrew Basic Burial, 416-780-0596.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019
