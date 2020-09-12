MACNAUGHTON, BRIAN MALCOLM June 2, 195 - September 8, 2020 Brian MacNaughton, 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie, ON after a long struggle with Glioblastoma. Beloved son of the late Malcolm and Myrtle, he is survived by his two daughters Ashley (Patrick) and Brittany (Andrew); grandchildren Carson and Callie; two brothers Robert (Linda) and John (former spouse Karen); dearest friend Teresa Fraser (John); nieces and nephews: grandnieces and grandnephews and best friend Brian MacLean (Sheena). A small family only service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to Hospice Simcoe. https://hospicesimcoe.ca/ways-to-donate/
