BELL, Brian Michael 1953-2020 Peace to the Peacemaker With profound sadness, we announce the death of our dear Brian; adoring and adored father to Ian (Kelly) and Stephen, grandfather to Cody, Dylan and Evan, partner of Nora. The middle, and most likely the favourite child of Anne and Henry Bell, his siblings Peter (Pauline), Barbara, Betsy and Carolyn (Michael), will miss him terribly and forever. Greatly missed by Delores, and his big extended family. Retired for the past two years, after more than 30 years of service with the Ministry of Corrections, Brian's concern for others lead to extensive volunteer work with the Royal Canadian Legion. Lover of the bagpipes, Robbie Burns Day and his kilt; proud holder of the "Best Legs Ever in a Kilt" award. Brian's personality filled the room, his humour engaged everyone, and his kindness filled our hearts. Celebration of Life at Port Credit Legion, Saturday, February 22nd, 1 – 5 p.m. Brian would be grateful if expressions of sympathy went to the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020