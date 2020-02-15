|
|
GOULD, BRIAN MICHAEL Passed away peacefully at home in Newmarket, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was in his 69th year. Beloved father of Emily and Elizabeth (aka "Bert"), father-in-law to Abhigyan and Robert and fur-dad to his Jack Russell "Max". He is survived by his wife Janet and a wide circle of friends who have become like family. He will be reunited with his late parents, Bruce Roy Gould and Marie Jeannette Gould, as well as his beloved big rescue dogs "Bandit" and "Striker". Brian was born in Toronto, Ontario, on September 9, 1951. He moved to Newmarket when he was a child, where he remained and built his family. He took immense pride in being a father and raising two strong, independent daughters. Brian devoted his career to the Local Services division of the Ontario Public Services Employees Union. He was the embodiment of a "true trade unionist". He always took great joy and deep personal satisfaction working for those represented by OPSEU and the greater union movement. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues as a clever strategist, mentor and friend, with a wonderful sense of humour. Brian was gifted at building relationships with people everywhere he went. He was an animal-lover and was passionate about collecting classic cars. Cremation has taken place. A "Celebration of Life" service and reception will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home (157 Main St. S., Newmarket), on Saturday, February 22nd from 4-7 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to dress in happy and cheerful colours. The family would appreciate contributions to be made in Brian's honour to the Ontario SPCA. Or, if you are able and willing, a blood donation in his honour to Canadian Blood Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020