LUCKIE, BRIAN MICHAEL September 12, 1948 – May 24, 2019 With his wife of 50 years, Arijana, and his sons Steven and Patrick by his side, Brian Michael Luckie passed away in Mississauga on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Born in Montreal to Carl and Dolly (McNeil), Brian was a Captain in the 3rd Field Engineer Regiment of Canada before moving to Ontario and settling his family in Erin Mills. A dedicated businessman and volunteer, Brian was a pillar of reliability to his colleagues, friends and most importantly for his family. He will be forever remembered by his many brothers and sisters, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Brian was the proud grandfather of Alexa, Evan, Nicolas, Sarah, Kristopher and Paige. His past will live on in their future. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Salvation Army Erin Mills, 2460 The Collegeway, Mississauga (905-820-6868). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Salvation Army Erin Mills.

