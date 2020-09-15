BRIAN MUNRO

MUNRO, BRIAN Suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Georgetown. Brian, at the age of 75, beloved husband of Judy for 51 years. Loving father of Jennifer (John), and Scott. Proud Grandpa of Kyle, Matthew, Brendan, Dante, Danielle, Sean and Evan. Predeceased by his parents Doris and Stan Munro. Dear brother of Ross (Karen), and uncle of Dylan and Megan. Brian was the former President of Ivers-Lee, Brampton and was well-known for his love of sports, including his roles as both a hockey coach and tennis instructor. He also enjoyed gardening, participating in the local running club and his love for his dogs. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Children's Wish Foundation are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



