1/1
BRIAN MUNRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNRO, BRIAN Suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Georgetown. Brian, at the age of 75, beloved husband of Judy for 51 years. Loving father of Jennifer (John), and Scott. Proud Grandpa of Kyle, Matthew, Brendan, Dante, Danielle, Sean and Evan. Predeceased by his parents Doris and Stan Munro. Dear brother of Ross (Karen), and uncle of Dylan and Megan. Brian was the former President of Ivers-Lee, Brampton and was well-known for his love of sports, including his roles as both a hockey coach and tennis instructor. He also enjoyed gardening, participating in the local running club and his love for his dogs. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Children's Wish Foundation are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Thinking of the Munro family at this very sad time.
Kathy McGhie
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved