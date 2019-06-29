WILCOX, BRIAN MURRAY It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Brian on June 25, 2019, at the age of 58. Devoted husband of Anne Ramsay of Burlington. Loving father of Lindsay (Zachary) Pollari, Colleen (Jeffery) Hammer and adoring grandpa to Jason. Beloved brother of Brad (Lynn) Wilcox of Port Elgin and Brenda Taylor of Heathcote. Brian will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Brian was born in Meaford, Ontario, on September 25, 1960, to Lloyd and Bernice (deceased) Wilcox and stepson of Nora Wilcox. The family welcomes guests to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in the funeral home chapel will take place on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Brian's honor to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or a charity of your choice. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019