KILBRIDE, BRIAN PATRICK 67 years of age, passed away peacefully with family at his side, on May 1, 2019, in Toronto after a brief hospitalization. He was born on January 26, 1952, in Toronto and grew up in the Beaches. Brian's loves included his former spouse Norma, and son Chris. He is also survived by sister Eileen (Kent Smith), brother Michael, his former spouse Sue and niece Erin, and extended family in Windsor and Michigan. Brian was predeceased by parents Peggy and Leo Kilbride and faithful dog Pal. A wake will be held to celebrate Brian's life on Saturday afternoon May 25th from 3 p.m. at The Wally Tap and Grill, 302 O'Connor Dr., Toronto. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Trillium team.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019