BRIAN ROBERT ALLAN CROSS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN ROBERT ALLAN CROSS.
Service Information
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON
L0K 1A0
(705)-426-5777
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
View Map
Obituary

CROSS, BRIAN ROBERT ALLAN At his residence in Beaverton, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Brian was the beloved husband of Sandra (Cousins) and father of Glen (Jennifer), Greg (Michelle), Anne (Noel) and Karen Goodman. Dear brother of Paul (Connie). Brian will be remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at the Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne St., Beaverton, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 12 noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Brian to the Brock Animal Shelter, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.