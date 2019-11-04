CROSS, BRIAN ROBERT ALLAN At his residence in Beaverton, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Brian was the beloved husband of Sandra (Cousins) and father of Glen (Jennifer), Greg (Michelle), Anne (Noel) and Karen Goodman. Dear brother of Paul (Connie). Brian will be remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at the Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne St., Beaverton, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 12 noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Brian to the Brock Animal Shelter, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019