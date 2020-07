BENNETT, BRIAN ROBERT Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Loving son of the late Hartwell and Joyce Bennett. Cherished brother of Margaret Andersen and Catherine Davila. Brian will be truly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keeping with Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com