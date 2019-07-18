SMITH, BRIAN ROBERT Skydiver, husband, father extraordinaire. Through the gift of M.A.I.D., Brian died July 15, 2019 due to the ravages of ALS. All are welcome to gather at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), where a Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the McEachnie Family Centre. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019