BRIAN ROBERT SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN ROBERT SMITH.
Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Obituary

SMITH, BRIAN ROBERT Skydiver, husband, father extraordinaire. Through the gift of M.A.I.D., Brian died July 15, 2019 due to the ravages of ALS. All are welcome to gather at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (905-428-8488), where a Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the McEachnie Family Centre. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.