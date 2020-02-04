|
SNEDDEN, BRIAN SCOTT It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brian, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved son of Helen Snedden and Grant Snedden (deceased). Loving brother to Judy and her husband Peter Summers. He will be missed by many of his extended family...friends included. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at McDougall and Brown, 2900 Kingston Road, Toronto, Ontario M1M 1N5. In lieu of flowers, any donations would be appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020