Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN (BUD) SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN (BUD) SIMPSON Obituary
SIMPSON, BRIAN (BUD) After a courageous battle with Cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian (Bud) Simpson on Friday, March 20, 2020. Formerly General Manager of TTC. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his Wife of 58 years, Barbara, Son Danny (Grace) and Daughter Susan (Trevor). A devoted "Papa", adored by his Granddaughters, Megan, Kelly, Shannon and Sydney. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Family Funeral Service. The Celebration of Life will be on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -