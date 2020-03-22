|
|
SIMPSON, BRIAN (BUD) After a courageous battle with Cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian (Bud) Simpson on Friday, March 20, 2020. Formerly General Manager of TTC. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his Wife of 58 years, Barbara, Son Danny (Grace) and Daughter Susan (Trevor). A devoted "Papa", adored by his Granddaughters, Megan, Kelly, Shannon and Sydney. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Family Funeral Service. The Celebration of Life will be on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020