TRAVERS, Brian Vincent Passed away on March 13, 2019, with his family by his side. Father to Caitlin and Patrick. Beloved brother of Michael (Judy), Bernard (Debbie), David, Kathy (Ron Turk), Kevin and the late Patrick and Mary Lee. Predeceased by parents George and Catherine. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Tuesday, March 19th from 3-5 p.m. for a Celebration of Brian's Life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019