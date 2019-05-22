Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian WELSH. View Sign Service Information The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1057 Brock Road Pickering , ON L1W 3T7 (905)-686-5589 Obituary



WELSH, Brian We are very saddened to share that Brian passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in his 63rd year with his wife by his side at Ajax-Pickering Hospital after a brave, courageous and strong-willed battle with MSA. Brian lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many. He leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife, Grace, of almost 37 years, an amazing dad to his most loving children Erin (Brandon), Daniel (Catherine), Tyler and Scott. Awesome Grandpa to his cherished grandchildren Brayden, Kameron, and Logan, and to his wonderful and true best friend, Ed Stinson (Sue and family) Dearly loved son-in-law to Ray and Evelyn Lopes, and brother-in-law to Janet (Chris) Lumb, and Carl Lopes. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Lillian Welsh. He was the second eldest of 4 children and survived by brother Gord (Tiana), sisters Linda (Don), and Karen (Ian) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Brian will forever be remembered for his loving kindness, integrity, heartwarming caring nature, great sense of humour, razor sharp wit and sharing his many stories and his love for hockey. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. His zest for life, family and friends will be remembered through the times spent at the trailer on Benoir Lake. He loved his time on the water, boating, teaching his sons about fishing and just sitting back and enjoying late nights by the fire. Throughout the years he spent his winters in the arenas cheering on his daughter playing ringette or his sons playing hockey. His other passion was riding his motorcycle and he spent many years giving back to the yearly ride for sight. Every chance he could he would be shining up his bike getting ready for his next ride. Many thanks to Dr. Price who was there every day seeing Brian, other doctors including Dr. Bitonti, Dr. Stas and for the nurses on 2 west for their dedicated care and compassion during his time there. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre in Pickering (1057 Brock Road) on Friday, May 24, 2019 between 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, 2019 between 10-11 a.m. - followed by a service at 11 a.m. - and reception from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friends and family may attend at any of the times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ride for Sight. Expressions of sympathy can be made online at www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close