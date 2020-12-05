1/
BRIAN WILLIAM BROWNLEE DONECHY
DONECHY, BRIAN WILLIAM BROWNLEE Peacefully, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Brian passed away in his 89th year. Beloved father of Myrna (Roger Galante) and Marion (Stephen Allan). Cherished Grandpa/Papa of Paige (Noam), Jason, Stuart and Andrew. Brother of Terry (Scotland) and the late Moreen and Myrna. Brian will be missed by his nieces and nephews, friends, and other family members, including Donna (Ron) and Twila. A special mention to the nursing and PSW staff who made his last months more comfortable, namely Stephanie, Sheri and Jordyn from St. Elizabeth, and Laurel from Paramed. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity that is dearest to your own family.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
