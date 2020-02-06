|
|
MOORE, BRIAN WILLIAM It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Brian William Moore, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Brian was the loving partner of Cynthia Perrone, father to beloved daughter Emma Kathleen (Dan), to daughter Sarah Maitland and eldest son of Dr. Donald and Betty Moore. Brian was born on November 30, 1950, as the twin brother to Barbara (Cameron), brother to Peter (Lyn), Linda (Steve), Jamie (Stephanie) and sadly missed David (Barbara). He was an uncle to many nieces, nephews, missed by aunts and cousins, as well as a mentor and friend to many people in his life. Brian was a loving and caring man, highly regarded in his business profession. He enjoyed many interests such as movies, music, trivia, theatre, hockey, baseball, figure skating, travelling and most of all, great conversations! He possessed a rare gift of making you feel special by showing a true interest and kindness in everyone in every conversation. Brian will be greatly missed! Donations can be made to: donate.sunnybrook.ca, as a gift in memory of Brian William Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m., at the Estates of Sunnybrook, Vaughn Estate, main ballroom, 80 Armistice Dr., behind Sunnybrook Health Sciences.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020