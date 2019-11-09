Bridget Mary FLAHIVE

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary

FLAHIVE, Bridget Mary (nee HOULIHAN) Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of John (Anne), Breda (Donny) Ferdinand and Danny (Bridgette). Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Kait), Michael, Matthew and Bridget and great-grandmother of Addisson, Fallon, Fionn and Ronan. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, Novmeber 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
