Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIEN GEORGE HATTON. View Sign

HATTON, BRIEN GEORGE Born June 16, 1933, passed away at home at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his wife Irene and their two sons Christopher and Jason. Brien will be sadly missed by his remaining family including Jennifer and Rob, Brien and Leigh and Angela and Sean; as well as his grandchildren Derek, Andrew, Samantha and Alexa. Services will be held for Brien's friends and family at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax, ON, with visitation at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

