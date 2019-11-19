POWER, BRIGID MARY "MAMIE" Peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Ajax Pickering Hospital in her 89th year. She now joins her loving husband Bernard, her son Little Bernard and her brother Sean. Devoted mother of Eve (Murray, deceased), Raymond (Dale) and Brendan (Ginette). Cherished Grandma of Brian, Sean, Jeff, Greg, Amanda and Ryan. Mamie will be remembered by her brother Tom (Joan), Coleen, Marcus, her family in Ireland and her family and friends in Canada. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church (21 Bayly Street East, Ajax). Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the Grandview Children's Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019