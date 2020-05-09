McGLASHAN, BRINELL January 15, 1936 - April 29, 2020 On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Brinell St. Clare McGlashan, widow of Uriah Zephaniah McGlashan and loving mother of two sons, passed away at the age of 84. Brinell was born on January 15, 1936 in Half Way Tree, Jamaica, to Nathaniel P. McKay and Alice Maude (Adams) McKay. She graduated from Excelsior High School in Kingston, Jamaica. She migrated to London, England, in the United Kingdom, to pursue her career in nursing. She became a Trained Medical and Surgical Nurse on September 18, 1958 in High Wycombe, United Kingdom. Brinell also studied and practiced midwifery and graduated as a member of the Certified Central Midwives Board, South Kensington, London, on November 18, 1959. In March of 1962, she worked at the War Memorial Hospital in Buckinghamshire. She went back to Jamaica for a few years to work as a nurse at Morant Bay Hospital in St. Thomas, Jamaica. In 1963, Brinell emigrated from Jamaica to Canada to continue her career in nursing and graduated from the College of Nurses in Ontario on December 20, 1965. She became a Canadian citizen on December 22, 1983. She worked as a registered nurse in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for over 30 years in the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and General wards in Toronto's most prestigious hospitals – Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, North York General Hospital and Baycrest. Brinell was a devout, born-again Christian and was a beautiful, kind and compassionate woman. In her personal book of scripture, Brinell wrote "I don't have to know because God knows. Trust God when you do not understand. God's ways are not your way. Be still and know that He is God." Brinell was preceded in death by her husband Uriah Zephaniah McGlashan who passed away on March 10, 2016 and her brother Claude McKay. She is survived by her two sons Norman Francis McGlashan and Sheldon Wayne McGlashan. She leaves to mourn her brother Livingston McKay, her sisters Norma Vassell and Joan Keeling. She also leaves behind a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Brinell has gone before us. Her journey here has ended. Her spirit has ascended, claiming the great reward with Jesus our Lord.



