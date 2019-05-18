BARKER, BROCK It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brock Barker, who passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Brock is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Colleen (nee Hodgson). Loving father of Patricia (Gary Houghton) and Ron (Gig). Treasured Grandpa of Sara (Brandon Wyatt), and Jenny (Christopher Bennett). Proud Great-Grandfather of Lucy, Emily and Clark. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Estelle Barker. Friends will be received at Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel (7776 Kipling Avenue, Woodbridge) on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A chapel service will take place at 12:00 p.m. Donations in Brock's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019