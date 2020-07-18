1/1
Brone (Kiaune) Graiciunas
GREI?I?NAS, Bron? (nee KIAUN?) It is with profound sadness that the Grei?i?nas family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Sunday, July 12, 2020, weeks before her 94th birthday. Born in 1926 in Krekenava, Lithuania. Predeceased by her brother Kazys Kiaun? and her husband Petras Grai?i?nas (1907-1953), loving mamyt? to Živil? (Brian). Predeceased by her husband Jonas Grei?i?nas (1919-2014), loving mamyt? to Ram?n? (Steve), Aida (Ron), Vytautas (Arlene), Aušra (Curt), Gintaras (Cindy), Paulius (Wendy). Proud Baba to grandchildren Melanie (Ivan), Danielle (Nick), Renata (Rob), Eric, Vilija, Dylan (Alexandria), Greta, Dalton, Nicholas (Jane) and great-grandchildren Mila, Coen, Jonas, Lennon, Sam, Isabella. Teta to Ramona and Saulius. We miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prisik?limo Parapija (Resurrection Parish Toronto) or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at roadhouseandrose.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
