Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRONISLAWA (BRONIA) PALUCH. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary





PALUCH, BRONISLAWA (BRONIA) September 9, 1944 - December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother on December 19, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, at the age of 75. Born in Poland, she was the oldest of three daughters of Anna and Antoni Krefft, who operated a wheat mill in the early 1900's. Bronislawa became a mathematics school teacher, and in 1976 gave up her career and left everything behind to immigrate to Canada with her husband Czeslaw and her three young children: Andrew, 9, Cezary, 8, and Katherine, only 8 months old, arriving in Montreal, Canada on the renowned ship "Stefan Batory". Bronia had an entrepreneurial spirt combined with a hard work ethic and intelligence. Before long, she and Czeslaw purchased their first home at 13 Constance Street in the High Park area, known as Little Poland, where all of the Polish immigrants settled. A few years later she purchased and operated "Janina's Shoppe" at 133 Roncesvalles Ave., selling ladies' clothes and apparel, a job she loved, as she was able to relate to all of the local people who would drop by just to talk with her. In 1984, Bronia and Czeslaw purchased Queensway Motel at 638 The Queensway, in Etobicoke, which they successfully operated for the next 17 years putting their children through school. Aside from all of her business successes, Bronia was most proud of her family. She is survived by her loving husband Czeslaw of 53 years who showed such courage and dedication to her in these last few days. Loving mother to Andrzej and his wife Justyna, Cezary and his wife Marta, and daughter Kasia, as well as proud grandmother (Babcia) to David, Ottavia, Victoria and Benjamin. She loved her grandchildren and spoiled them so much. Bronislawa was the matriarch of the entire family, who will be deeply missed. She always knew the right thing to do and say. She was a great cook, loved her flower garden and her dog, Oscar. Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all of the trimmings will never be the same. Christmas wigilia was so special because of her. Most of all, she loved her daughter Kasia, who lived with her all of these years. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario Rd., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of QEW), on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casmir's Church at 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close