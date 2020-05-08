One year ago Bruce Winston Bagley, with immediate family by his side, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, at the age of 84. He is now with his first wife, Donna (nee: Bradshaw) and second wife Elizabeth (nee: Horsman). Bruce is lovingly remembered by children Kim and Brian, grandchildren Jack and Kate and many other family members and friends. Bruce lived most of his life in Toronto and went to Oakwood Collegiate where he was a valued member of their hockey team. He became a drafting teacher at George Harvey, where he was also their hockey coach, and later taught at York Humber High School. Bruce spent his spare time volunteering for the Oakwood Alumni Association, volunteering at the Christ the King Anglican Church and travelling with Elizabeth and his family. In the last decade, he moved to New York City's Upper West Side to live near his grandchildren and continued his travels to Asia, Europe and the Caribbean. Bruce was blessed with the gift of authentic and unwavering kindness. At the end, he was beyond rich in the only currency that ever really matters: happiness. In the opinion of his family, if life were a game – he won. Loved by many, respected by all.

