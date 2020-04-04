Home

BISHOP, BRUCE BRIAN Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre Newmarket, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Bruce in his 75th year, beloved husband of Penny Bishop. Loving father of David (Anne Marie), Tracey LeBeau, Stephanie Quilter (Ian), and Kristina Walsh (Stephen). Missed by his grandchildren Nicole, Carly, Blake, Estelle, Reuben, Libby, Violet, Ethan, and Keaton. Brother of Wendy-Sue Bishop, and the late Susan Bishop. Brother-in-law of Willa Pocknell (the late Bob), the late Don Hawksworth (Jeanette), the late Bing Hawksworth (Diane). Predeceased by his parents Nora and Leonard Bishop. Forever in the hearts of his extended family, and friends. The family wishes to pass on their thanks to Southlake's ICU Nurses for their care. Donations to Southlake's Covid-19 Action Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home. A public Memorial will be planned when we can once again gather in larger groups. For times as they become available, please check RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
