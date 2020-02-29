|
BUCKLE, Bruce Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 in his 92nd year, at Bradford Valley Care Community. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Eves) for 62 years. Cherished father of Ruth (Steve and the late Paul), Teresa (Doug), and Ken (Sarah). Grandfather to Donna (Greg), Brenda (Ley), Kevin (Lindsey), Brooke (Ryan), Jordan (Taylor), Braydan, Hudson, Leah, Kaitlyn, Taylor and Mackenna. Great-grandfather to Alayna, Emma and Lukas, Riley, Grace, and Oliver, Beth and Andrew. Bruce was a longtime dairy farmer and sawyer in the Queensville community. He was a lifelong member, director and past president of the Georgian Bay Steam Club. During his life he was a master of many trades including blacksmithing, woodworking, welding and fabricating. He lived a long life and enjoyed his many hobbies and achievements. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Bradford Valley Care Community (Harvest House). Visitation will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service to be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Queensville Holland Landing United Church, 20453 Leslie Street, Queensville at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Queensville Holland Landing United Church. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020