Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE CAMERON JAMES COCHRANE. View Sign Obituary

COCHRANE, BRUCE CAMERON JAMES November 24, 1940 - April 1, 2019 Bruce leaves to mourn his partner Ken Wong, his siblings Paul Grace (Janice), Susan Boulette, Kathy Kiziak (Larry), Peggy Sanders (Ken), Barbara Grace (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. Bruce was predeceased by his partner Steve Hannah, his parents and his brother, Ronald. Bruce was born in Kitchener, Ontario on November 24, 1940. In 1958, he moved to Winnipeg with his family. Bruce started his career with Great West Life, moving to Powell Equipment in 1960 where he was introduced to the world of advertising. In 1967, he was recruited by McLean Hunter, moving to Montreal and then Toronto. His next career move was to Heggie Advertising securing a promotion to Vice President in 1978. Two years later, he and his partners bought the company and renamed it Heggie - Cochrane - Bray running it successfully for close to 20 years. In 1999, Bruce became the sole owner continuing the business for 10 more years before retiring. Following his departure from advertising, he pursued a new interest of day trading and online investments. Bruce and Steve met in the early 80s and shared 31 years together, ending with Steve's passing in 2015. Steve often referred to Bruce as "Grumpy". Although Bruce could come across as intimidating, he was actually a very kind-hearted soul. Bruce met Ken in 2016 and they enjoyed each other's company spending their time dining, swimming, and travelling. Bruce had much joy in his last few years because of the time he spent with Ken. Ken's caring, kindness and support for Bruce through his final days was a blessing. We would be remiss to not mention the group of five from St. Jerome's High School that met on a regular basis for over 60 years. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held this summer. Bruce, you get the last word…lifting your glass of white wine and ice…CHEERS.

COCHRANE, BRUCE CAMERON JAMES November 24, 1940 - April 1, 2019 Bruce leaves to mourn his partner Ken Wong, his siblings Paul Grace (Janice), Susan Boulette, Kathy Kiziak (Larry), Peggy Sanders (Ken), Barbara Grace (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. Bruce was predeceased by his partner Steve Hannah, his parents and his brother, Ronald. Bruce was born in Kitchener, Ontario on November 24, 1940. In 1958, he moved to Winnipeg with his family. Bruce started his career with Great West Life, moving to Powell Equipment in 1960 where he was introduced to the world of advertising. In 1967, he was recruited by McLean Hunter, moving to Montreal and then Toronto. His next career move was to Heggie Advertising securing a promotion to Vice President in 1978. Two years later, he and his partners bought the company and renamed it Heggie - Cochrane - Bray running it successfully for close to 20 years. In 1999, Bruce became the sole owner continuing the business for 10 more years before retiring. Following his departure from advertising, he pursued a new interest of day trading and online investments. Bruce and Steve met in the early 80s and shared 31 years together, ending with Steve's passing in 2015. Steve often referred to Bruce as "Grumpy". Although Bruce could come across as intimidating, he was actually a very kind-hearted soul. Bruce met Ken in 2016 and they enjoyed each other's company spending their time dining, swimming, and travelling. Bruce had much joy in his last few years because of the time he spent with Ken. Ken's caring, kindness and support for Bruce through his final days was a blessing. We would be remiss to not mention the group of five from St. Jerome's High School that met on a regular basis for over 60 years. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held this summer. Bruce, you get the last word…lifting your glass of white wine and ice…CHEERS. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close