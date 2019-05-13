FALCONER, BRUCE CAMPBELL Passed at Southlake Hospital, May 3, 2019. Born of Scottish parents, the youngest of 6, Bruce met his wife Willene at Highland Games and they were married on April 21, 1956. Both were pipe band members. They had a son, Glenn, and daughter Nina (deceased). Bruce loved bagpipes, hockey, baseball and his 4 wonderful grandchildren. He was retired from CNR. "Hope is the comfort in knowing he will always be with us, in love, in memory and in how we see the world because of him."
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019