HAWKINS, BRUCE CECIL Bruce was a kind and gentle husband, father and educator who inspired others to be their best. Married to his high school sweetheart, Anne (Welland), this happy, loving couple embraced the adventures of life in city and rural settings through 64 years of marriage. They had three children: Karen Lynne and her son Robert with husband Michael Nimmo; Raymond Bruce and his two boys, Aaron and Justin; and, their daughter Catherine Anne and her children Zack and Jordanne with husband, Tom Mulvale. Bruce was a loving father, who believed in the individuality and strengths of his children. Private and quiet by nature, Bruce's actions spoke louder than words. A gifted athlete, Bruce excelled in many team sports throughout high school at East York Collegiate Institute (EYCI) and life. He was the first university graduate in his family and became a beloved teacher and principal who was known for his unselfish dedication to empower staff and students to explore and implement their own ideas. Bruce passed away on April 29, 2019 at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, ON. A public celebration of life will be held in July. Donations are gratefully directed to the Global Friends Foundation to support the construction of a school in Africa to honour Bruce and Anne so their legacy as educators lives forever ( https://HawkinsSchool.Causevox.com ) or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada ( Alzheimer.ca ) to support those living with dementia. Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

