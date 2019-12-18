BRUCE DALE PROZAK

Obituary

PROZAK, BRUCE DALE Passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his 63rd year. Bruce was the beloved husband of Kelly, loving father of Danielle Reynolds, and dear brother of Doug Prozak, and Sue Prozak. Predeceased by his parents Betty Emslie and Bill Prozak. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019
