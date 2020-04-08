|
|
HACHEY, BRUCE DAVID April 12, 1950 - April 6, 2020 With deep sadness, Bruce leaves behind Joanne, his wife of 50 years, sons, Jason (Mercedes and 4 children) and Shawn (Lisa and one child on the way). With a song in his heart, Bruce did it his way. Due to severe complications of liver and kidney disease, Bruce took his last breath. Until the very end, he had a song to sing. Due to the unforeseen COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, with songs of happiness and joy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020